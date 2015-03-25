2 Dead After Plane Crashes Into Indiana Soybean Field

Indiana State Police say two men are dead following the crash of an ultralight aircraft in southwest Indiana.

Trooper Eric Russell says the plane crashed at 6:15 p.m. into a soybean field just south of the Shawnee Field grass airstrip in Greene County's Fairplay Township.

Deputy Coroner David Rollison says the victims' names won't be released until next of kin are formally notified. Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday morning at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute.

Russell says the Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted.

Members of the Switz City Fire Department and Worthington Police Department also were on the scene.