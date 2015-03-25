Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update January 14, 2015

17-Year-Old College Freshman Collapses, Dies While Playing Basketball

By | Associated Press

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Authorities are investigating what caused a 17-year-old freshman to collapse and die while playing in a basketball game at his college on Long Island.

A spokeswoman for Farmingdale State College says Queens resident Dominic Murray died during an informal game Monday night. Local firefighters say he could not be resuscitated.

The Nassau County Medical Examiner's office says it is investigating Murray's death.

The college issued a statement from Melinda Murray saying her son loved basketball, loved to compete, and she was very proud of him.

Farmingdale State College says it is providing grief counselors for students.

Funeral services for Murray have not yet been announced.

———

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com