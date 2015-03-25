17-Year-Old College Freshman Collapses, Dies While Playing Basketball

Authorities are investigating what caused a 17-year-old freshman to collapse and die while playing in a basketball game at his college on Long Island.

A spokeswoman for Farmingdale State College says Queens resident Dominic Murray died during an informal game Monday night. Local firefighters say he could not be resuscitated.

The Nassau County Medical Examiner's office says it is investigating Murray's death.

The college issued a statement from Melinda Murray saying her son loved basketball, loved to compete, and she was very proud of him.

Farmingdale State College says it is providing grief counselors for students.

Funeral services for Murray have not yet been announced.

———

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com