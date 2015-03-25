162,000 Women's Robes Recalled After 6 Deaths

Consumers are being urged to immediately stop wearing a certain type of chenille robe made by Blair LLC due to a fire hazard that is believed to have killed at least six people.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Blair LLC, based in Warren, Pa., on Thursday said they were issuing the second recall notice in two months after receiving reports of six deaths due to the robes catching on fire. In five of the six cases, the victims were women who were cooking at the time; three of the victims were in their 80s. The recall applied to 162,000 robes.

"CPSC urges all consumers to report any incidents or injuries involving consumer products, even after a recall has been announced," said acting CPSC Chairman Thomas Moore. "Contact the CPSC so that we may help prevent tragic deaths or injuries like those that might be related to the Blair robes."

CPSC and Blair initially announced their voluntary recall in April, citing three reports of the robes catching on fire, including one report of second-degree burns.

The robes, made in Pakistan, have the following item numbers: 3093111, 3093112, 3093113, 3093114, 3093115, and 3093116. They are a one-piece garment made of plush sculpted chenille, a shaped stand collar, and horizontal chenille front and back yolks and cuffs. The robes have a full-button front with seven matching button closures.

The robes were sold in Blair catalogs and on the company Web site, as well as Blair stores in Warren, Pa., Grove City, Pa., and Wilmington, Del., from January 2003 through March 2009. Consumers may return the robe to Blair and receive a refund or a $50 gift card by contacting the company at (877) 392-7095 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday, via the firm's Web site, or by e-mail at blairproductrecall@blair.com