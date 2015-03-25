Expand / Collapse search
15 Reportedly Injured After Attacker Drops Bottle of Acid Into Crowd

By | Associated Press

HONG KONG – News reports say an attacker has dropped a bottle of acid into a crowd in Hong Kong and injured at least 15 people.

China's official Xinhua news agency says some of the victims burned in the Saturday acid attack included tourists.

It says a bottle of acid was dropped from above on the crowd in the busy Kowloon area of the city at about 9:30 p.m..

Xinhua quotes Hong Kong Cable TV as saying the injured have been rushed to the hospital and police have cordoned off the area.

A series of acid attacks have hit Hong Kong since December 2008 injuring more than 100 people.

Densely populated Kowloon is across the harbor from Hong Kong island. It has narrow streets crammed with snack vendors and shops.