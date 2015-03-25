11 U.S. Sites Selected to Receive 'Anne Frank Tree' Saplings

Eleven sites have been selected to receive saplings derived from the chestnut tree that consoled Anne Frank as she hid during Nazi occupation in Amsterdam.

The Anne Frank Center USA in Manhattan announced sites dedicated to fighting intolerance.

They include Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas, site of forced desegregation in 1957; and holocaust centers in Seattle; Farmington Hills, Mich.; Boise, Idaho; and California's Sonoma State University.

Also chosen: former President Bill Clinton's foundation in Little Rock; Boston Common; and New York's Southern Cayuga Central School District.

The White House, the World Trade Center site and the Children's Museum of Indianapolis were selected previously.

The 150-year-old tree is battling lethal fungus.