100 Students Call in Sick to New Mexico School, H1N1 May Be to Blame

Los Alamos public schools and the state Department of Health is looking into whether H1N1 is responsible for more than 100 students calling in sick Monday.

The agency also is checking into the possibility the virus is responsible for absences among kindergarten students at the early childhood center in Kirtland near Farmington.

The Health Department expected an increase in influenza-like illnesses as classes began this month because H1N1 is continuing to spread in New Mexico.

Department spokeswoman Deborah Busemeyer said the agency has asked doctors and school nurses in Los Alamos and Kirtland to take samples from ill students for testing for the H1N1 virus.