1 Killed in Alaska Hotel Robbery, Police Say

One man was killed and another wounded during an early Monday robbery at a downtown Anchorage hotel, police said.

Officers arrived at the low-budget Inlet Inn just after 2:30 a.m. and found the two gunshot victims. One was an employee, the other was his friend.

Police Lt. Dave Parker said the employee, 42-year-old Monte Howell, survived wounds to a "fleshy part of the torso." He was treated and released from the hospital. His friend, 76-year-old Sang In Chun, died in surgery, police said.

According to witnesses, a man wearing a dark baseball cap robbed the front desk employee and then shot him. He then shot Chun, who was in the hotel's lobby.

The shooter took off on foot and police are still looking for him.

Investigators have been able to speak with the employee, Parker said. He declined to say how many times the men were shot or how much money was stolen.