1 Dead, Several Injured in Chicago High-Rise Fire

Hundreds of Chicago firefighters worked to put out a high-rise fire that left one person dead and 12 people injured.

The fire sent flames shooting out of the condo building in the city's Streeterville neighborhood. More than 200 residents ran out into a bitterly cold Chicago morning after the fire broke out shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday.

The 12 people injured included five firefighters, but authorities say none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Authorities say the fire started on the 36th floor in the unit of the woman who died. Fire Commissioner John Brooks says she was found near the front door of the apartment, apparently trying to get out.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

