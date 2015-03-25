1 Dead, 8 Hurt, 1 Trapped in Fire Truck Crash

A fire truck on its way to a call got into an accident Friday that left one person dead, eight people injured and one person trapped inside a crushed car, authorities said.

The ladder truck landed on top of the car, where one person died and the other was still trapped Friday afternoon, Executive Fire Chief Daniel Williams (search) said.

Five firefighters and three others were injured and taken to hospitals, Williams said.

The fire truck was responding to a report of a gas leak. Authorities weren't sure what caused the accident, Williams said.