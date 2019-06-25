Zion Williamson receives inspiring message from New Orleans legend: 'Passing the torch to you'

The New Orleans Pelicans selected Zion Williamson with the top pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday and he immediately brought joy and excitement to fans in the city.

Williamson posted a photo on Instagram showing himself putting on a suit with an autographed Drew Brees jersey in the background. New Orleans Times-Picayune beat writer Andrew Lopez on Saturday relayed the message that Brees gave to Williamson.

“To Zion – Passing the torch to you! Who dat!”

It’s a cool message from a legend who helped lift the city after Hurricane Katrina to a young star who is expected to start a winning tradition in the NBA.

Williamson had previously been hyped by Saints coach Sean Payton, who posted a photo on Twitter showing the former Duke star in the black and gold.

Williamson joins a Pelicans team who reportedly agreed to trade Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for a bevy of young talent, including Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and a few first-round picks.