Zimmer returns to Vikings after time with ailing father

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has returned to training camp with the team after visiting his ailing father.

The Vikings held their walk-through Thursday inside the Minnesota State University athletic complex, and fans gave Zimmer an ovation.

Zimmer missed practices Tuesday to be in Florida with his father, who has been in declining health. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner ran the team instead. The Vikings had Wednesday off.

They're scheduled to work on the field Thursday and Friday, before traveling to Canton, Ohio, for the Pro Football Hall of Fame game.

The Vikings play the Pittsburgh Steelers in an exhibition game Sunday night.

---

AP NFL website: http://www.pro32.ap.org and AP NFL coverage on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL