Zika virus concerns force Jim Harbaugh to cancel satellite camp

The NCAA couldn't stop Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's satellite football camp tour, but the Zika virus has.

Harbaugh was supposed to be in American Samoa -- which is located between Australia and Hawaii -- on Thursday for one of his camps, but John Raynar, the communications director for the Republican Party of American Samoa, says the camp has been canceled.

Harbaugh's wife, Sarah, is expecting a child, and the Zika virus can be particularly harmful to newborns if their mothers are infected.