Zach Wilson excited for 'fresh start' with Broncos after tumultuous Jets tenure

The New York Jets moved on from quarterback Sam Darnold, the third overall draft pick in 2018, to select Zach Wilson with the second pick three years later.

Another three years have gone by, and Wilson is now with the Denver Broncos.

Wilson's tenure with Gang Green was an utter failure, as he ranks near the bottom in just about every QB stat since the start of his NFL career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After the Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers last year, Wilson was, of course, demoted to the backup role. But Rodgers tore his Achilles on the fourth play of the team's first game of the season, putting Wilson right back in the starter's role.

Wilson was benched, then returned, then got hurt — it was almost a carbon copy of 2022, when he was demoted for poor play and bad PR, then returned, and was benched again because playing in a meaningless game was more of a risk than a benefit (the Jets' words).

Now, Wilson has a "fresh start," and, although it remains to be seen who starts in Week 1, he is excited about the new opportunity.

COWBOYS' BRANDIN COOKS REVEALS 2 PLAYERS WHO 'DESERVE' TO BE PAID BY DALLAS

"Obviously, there’s bittersweet moments in everything," Wilson said Thursday in his first comments since the trade. "I was grateful for my experiences there and the guys. I miss the guys out there and everything, too. But at the same time, a fresh start is good. I’m excited to attack a new challenge."

"I feel like you learn the most when things don’t always go the best," he added. "So you bank those reps, you learn from them and three years of things being challenging, you’re going to learn a lot of things. So hopefully, I can keep carrying those with me."

In 34 games (33 starts), Wilson has a 57.0 completion percentage, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions, while throwing for 6,293 yards and a 73.2 quarterback rating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wilson will be battling with Bo Nix, the No. 12 overall pick from Oregon, and Jarrett Stidham after Denver parted ways with Russell Wilson in the offseason.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.