Zach Ertz on future with Eagles: 'I want to be here'

At one point in time, Zach Ertz was regarded one of the best tight ends in all of football.

Fast-forward to 2020, Ertz and the Philadelphia Eagles finished with a 4-11-1 record and lost their final game of the NFL season to the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Battling through an injury-plagued season, Ertz may have played his final game for the Eagles. He had 36 receptions for 335 receiving yards with only one touchdown in 11 games.

With that said, Ertz said that he would like to continue to play for the Eagles.

"I want to be here, even if for some reason something were to happen, maybe I come back at the end," Ertz said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. "I don’t know what’s going to happen next year."

"You never know when your time is going to be up anywhere," Ertz added.

Ertz has 561 career receptions for 6.078 yards with 36 touchdowns since being drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.