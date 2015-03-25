Zabaleta signs City extension

Hours before his team opens its 2013-14 Premier League campaign, Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta committed his long-term future to the club by signing a new four-year contract extension on Monday.

Zabaleta, who was voted Etihad Player of the Year for 2012-13, joined the Citizens in 2008 from La Liga side Espanyol and has gone on to make 175 appearances.

"I have been here for five years and it feels like home. Signing a contract extension with the club makes me feel very happy," Zabaleta said.

"I feel great here, I like the Premiership, and I think Manchester City are one of the clubs looking for success in the future. It is a club that is very well- organized and when you see that everything works well you want to be here."