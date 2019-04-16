Yu Darvish's fastball pinballs off Miami Marlins batter, Cubs catcher and home plate umpire

‘Tis the season for weird baseball.

Miami Marlins batter Lewis Brinson, Chicago Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras and home plate umpire Brian O’Nora all felt the effects of a Yu Darvish 99 mph fastball on Monday night.

In the sixth inning, Darvish threw the ball a little inside toward Brinson. The ball appeared to hit Brinson and then bounced off him hitting both Contreras and O’Nora.

Brinson stayed in the game. Darvish was taken out in place of Kyle Ryan – who helped end the inning by striking out Rosell Herrera.

The Cubs won the game, 7-2.