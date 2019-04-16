Expand / Collapse search
Yu Darvish's fastball pinballs off Miami Marlins batter, Cubs catcher and home plate umpire

Ryan Gaydos
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish high-fives teammates after being taken out of a baseball game during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins, Monday, April 15, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

‘Tis the season for weird baseball.

Miami Marlins batter Lewis Brinson, Chicago Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras and home plate umpire Brian O’Nora all felt the effects of a Yu Darvish 99 mph fastball on Monday night.

In the sixth inning, Darvish threw the ball a little inside toward Brinson. The ball appeared to hit Brinson and then bounced off him hitting both Contreras and O’Nora.

Brinson stayed in the game. Darvish was taken out in place of Kyle Ryan – who helped end the inning by striking out Rosell Herrera.

The Cubs won the game, 7-2.

