Young, Saunders help D-Backs top Pirates

Chris Young belted a two-run blast in the sixth and starter Joe Saunders tossed seven innings of one-run ball as the Diamondbacks defeated the Pirates 5-1 in the opener of a three-game set at Chase Field on Monday.

Saunders (1-0) scattered six hits and struck out five, Young finished with three hits and Aaron Hill and Gerardo Parra each added a solo shot to give Arizona it's second consecutive victory.

Erik Bedard (0-3) surrendered two runs on three hits and four walks in a five- inning start while Neil Walker knocked in the Pirates only run as they fell for the sixth time in seven tries.