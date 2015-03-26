Young, Holland propel Rangers past Angels

Michael Young had three hits and three RBI to 3 victory over the Angels.

Josh Hamilton also had three hits, including a homer, while Mitch Moreland went 3-for-5 with a two-run single for Texas, which has won five in a row and eight of nine.

The AL West-leading Rangers totaled 17 hits -- more than enough offense for Holland (11-4), who gave up three runs on nine hits, and fanned seven.

Angels rookie starter Tyler Chatwood (6-9) surrendered five runs in only two- plus innings, his shortest outing of the season. He faced 16 batters and allowed eight hits and two walks, putting his team in a hole. The Angels couldn't climb out of it, lost for the fourth consecutive time and fell six games behind the Rangers in the division.

Texas got to Chatwood in the first inning, when Elvis Andrus walked and Hamilton doubled to put runners in scoring position. Young then slapped a single back up the middle to make it a 2-0 game.

Chatwood escaped the inning without further damage and worked a relatively simple second, but couldn't retire a batter in the third.

Hamilton began the inning with a blast to the rocks in left-center field, his 15th of the season.

Singles by Young and Mike Napoli, and a walk to Nelson Cruz, then loaded the bases with nobody out. Moreland's single to center brought in two more runs, pushing Texas' lead to five and chasing Chatwood.

The Angels got on the board in the home half of the inning. Peter Bourjos' base hit plated Howie Kendrick, who had singled and moved to third on Erick Aybar's double.

But Bourjos was caught stealing second to end the inning, and Holland didn't allow the Angels to stage many more good rallies. He gave up only two hits from the fourth to the eighth innings.

"We had opportunities early, but Derek minimized the damage," said Angels manager Mike Scioscia. "No doubt he pitched a good game."

Holland came out only after running into trouble in the ninth.

Torii Hunter -- who extended his hitting streak to 14 games by going 2-for-4 -- hit an RBI single before scoring on Mark Trumbo's double. Neftali Feliz had to come in to record the game's final out, but by that point the Angels' runs didn't threaten the outcome.

The Rangers had plated two additional runs in the middle innings -- Yorvit Torrealba singled in a run in the fifth, and Young hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Both runs came against Trevor Bell, who was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday and replaced Chatwood in long relief.

The right-hander pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing the two runs on six hits.

Game Notes

Chatwood has lost his last three decisions...Holland has won his last five decisions, though hadn't received one since July 30...Bell and left-hander Horacio Ramirez, who tossed two-thirds of an inning, were both recalled Tuesday as starter Garrett Richards landed on the 15-day disabled list. Richards left in the first inning of his start Monday with a strained right groin...The Angels also optioned infielder Andrew Romine on Tuesday...LA hadn't dropped consecutive home games since June 8 and 10...The Rangers are a season-best 19 games over .500 (71-52).