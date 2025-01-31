Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Sports

Young figure skating sisters from Virginia among victims killed in DC plane crash

Alydia and Everly Livingston's parents were also killed in the crash

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Secretary Hegseth vows to deliver answers on DC plane crash: 'Completely unacceptable' Video

Secretary Hegseth vows to deliver answers on DC plane crash: 'Completely unacceptable'

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth discusses the latest on the investigation into the deadly plane crash in Washington, D.C., the importance of ridding the DOD of DEI ideology and the decision to house criminal migrants at Guantanamo Bay.

Alydia and Everly Livingston, who were known as the "Ice Skating Sisters," were identified as victims of the deadly plane crash in Washington, D.C., that claimed the lives of 67 people when an American Airlines plane collided with an Army helicopter Wednesday night. 

Eleven-year-old Alydia and 14-year-old Everly, were killed in the crash along with their parents, Peter and Donna Livingston.

Everly and Alydia Livingston were killed in a plane crash between an American Airlines flight and Army helicopter

Everly and Alydia Livingston were killed in a crash involving an American Airlines plane and an Army helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Jan., 29, 2025. All 67 people aboard the two aircraft are presumed dead.   (Facebook/Peter Livingston)

The girls were members of the Washington Figure Skating Club in D.C., which is affiliated with U.S. Figure Skating.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The club released a joint statement with the Skating Club of Northern Virginia after several of the victims were linked to the clubs.

"This heartbreaking accident has shaken the local skating community in Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia — as well as in Boston and across the nation. Our hearts go out to families, friends, and loved ones mourning this unimaginable grief.

Everly and Alydia Livingston were killed in a plane crash between an American Airlines flight and Army helicopter

Everly and Alydia Livingston were killed in a crash involving an American Airlines plane and an Army helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. All 67 people aboard the two aircraft are presumed dead.   (Instagram/@ice_skating_sisters)

WIFE OF DELAWARE SKATING COACH KILLED IN DC PLANE CRASH LEFT DEVASTATED BY TRAGEDY: ‘I LOST EVERYTHING’

"As we continue to process this tragedy, we honor the memories of those who we have lost — their passion for the sport, the friendships they cultivated, and the joy they brought to the ice. Their presence at our rinks and in our community is deeply felt, and their absence is indescribable."

In a tribute posted to The Skating Lesson Facebook page, Alydia was described as having a "vivacious personality" and a true passion for the sport. Her older sister, Everly, was said to be more "shy," but that changed when she was on the ice. 

Donna Smojice Livingston was killed in a plane crash between an American Airlines flight and Army helicopter

Donna Smojice Livingston was killed in the crash involving an American Airlines plane and an Army helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. All 67 people aboard the two aircraft are presumed dead.  (Facebook/Donna Smojice Livingston)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a final post shared to the girls’ joint Instagram, the sisters posed for a picture at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas, which concluded Sunday. According to a statement from U.S. Figure Skating, several of its members were aboard the American Airlines flight after a development camp held after the championships. 

Peter Livingston was killed in a plane crash between an American Airlines flight and Army helicopter

Peter Livingston was killed in a crash involving an American Airlines plane and an Army helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. All 67 people aboard the two aircraft are presumed dead.  (Facebook/Peter Livingston)

Several victims have been identified in the days since the accident. Officials say 14 of the 67 victims belonged to the skating community. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.