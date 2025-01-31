Young figure skating sisters from Virginia among victims killed in DC plane crash

Alydia and Everly Livingston, who were known as the "Ice Skating Sisters," were identified as victims of the deadly plane crash in Washington, D.C., that claimed the lives of 67 people when an American Airlines plane collided with an Army helicopter Wednesday night.

Eleven-year-old Alydia and 14-year-old Everly, were killed in the crash along with their parents, Peter and Donna Livingston.

The girls were members of the Washington Figure Skating Club in D.C., which is affiliated with U.S. Figure Skating.

The club released a joint statement with the Skating Club of Northern Virginia after several of the victims were linked to the clubs.

"This heartbreaking accident has shaken the local skating community in Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia — as well as in Boston and across the nation. Our hearts go out to families, friends, and loved ones mourning this unimaginable grief.

"As we continue to process this tragedy, we honor the memories of those who we have lost — their passion for the sport, the friendships they cultivated, and the joy they brought to the ice. Their presence at our rinks and in our community is deeply felt, and their absence is indescribable."

In a tribute posted to The Skating Lesson Facebook page, Alydia was described as having a "vivacious personality" and a true passion for the sport. Her older sister, Everly, was said to be more "shy," but that changed when she was on the ice.

In a final post shared to the girls’ joint Instagram, the sisters posed for a picture at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas, which concluded Sunday. According to a statement from U.S. Figure Skating, several of its members were aboard the American Airlines flight after a development camp held after the championships.

Several victims have been identified in the days since the accident. Officials say 14 of the 67 victims belonged to the skating community.