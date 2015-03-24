Yon's late free throws help Air Force end 6 game skid as San Jose loses 12th straight, 51-48

Max Yon made two free throws after his steal with 10 seconds left and Air Force survived two San Jose 3-pointers in the closing seconds to hold on for a 51-48 win Wednesday night.

The Falcons (10-13, 4-8 Mountain West Conference) scored the last four points of the game after the Spartans (6-18, 0-12) used an 11-1 run to take a 48-47 lead on a Dylan Alexander basket with 2:58 to play. Air Force responded with Tre' Coggins' only basket of the game at 2:31, the last points before Yon's free throws.

Air Force ended a six-game losing streak while extending the San Jose skid to 12.

Kamryn Williams scored 15 points, Marek Olesinski 13 and Yon 11 for Air Force, which shot just 32.8 percent.

Devante Wilson had 15 points and Chris Cunningham 13 with 11 rebounds, eight on the offensive end, for the Spartans, who shot 30.2 percent.