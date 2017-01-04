Yasiel Puig meets with Dodgers fan after accidentally knocking out her tooth

Los Angeles Dodgers fan Alyssa Gerharter paid a very high price for a souvenir ball Monday night at Yankees Stadium after the Dodgers won 8-2. Yasiel Puig caught a fly ball for the final out of the game, then tossed the ball into the stands as he's done countless times before - but Gerharter didn't make the grab with her hands.

The ball made its way through the sea of hands and struck Gerharter in the face, knocking out one of her front teeth.

"I saw it coming at me and I remember thinking, 'I don't have a glove to catch this ball.' It wasn't so much painful as it was shock. So I felt it hit me and I could feel immediately with my tongue there's a hole. And I looked down at my hand and saw there's a tooth in my hand."

On Wednesday, Gerharter was back at Yankees Stadium to see another Dodgers victory, and she got to meet Puig - who gave her a signed baseball.