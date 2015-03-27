Yankees try to claim early series win over Red Sox

The New York Yankees spoiled the 100-year celebration of Fenway Park on Friday. Today, they shoot for a series win and to add even more misery to a Boston Red Sox team that is having trouble finding their way here in the early going.

Eric Chavez hit two of New York's five home runs, as the Yankees beat the Red Sox, 6-2, in Friday's opener.

On April 20, 1912, the Red Sox opened Fenway Park with a victory over the New York Highlanders, soon to become known as the Yankees. On Friday, the Yankees were again the opponent and both teams wore replica uniforms from 1912.

All living Red Sox uniformed personnel were invited to participate in pregame festivities, and the former players and managers all entered the field through the center field gate during a pre-game ceremony. They wore jerseys from the time that they played and walked to their respective positions.

"That was fantastic, they did an amazing job putting this whole day together -- first class everything. I wouldn't expect anything less out of the Red Sox, obviously. What a special day for everyone," Red Sox outfielder Cody Ross said.

Alex Rodriguez, Nick Swisher and Russell Martin also homered for the Yankees in the win. Since Sunday, New York has belted 16 home runs.

Ivan Nova (3-0) gave up two runs on seven hits over six innings to pick up another win. He struck out five while improving to 1-2 in five games (four starts) against the Red Sox.

"He's a monster," Rodriguez said of Nova. "I don't know when people are going to realize that. He is a fantastic pitcher. He has four-plus pitches. All four pitches are above major league average."

David Ortiz hit a solo homer for the Red Sox, who have lost four in a row. Mike Aviles had two hits and an RBI.

Clay Buchholz (1-1) allowed six runs -- five earned -- on nine hits over six- plus frames. He gave up all five of New York's home runs.

"Today was just a matter of missing up in the zone," Buchholz said. "When you get a team like that, that can hit mistakes, you can't miss up in the zone or on the plate. That was the case today."

Getting the call for the Red Sox this afternoon will be lefty Felix Doubront, who is still searching for his first win of the season. Doubront picked up his second no-decision on Sunday against Tampa Bay, surrendering four runs and nine hits in five innings to raise his ERA to 5.40. The Red Sox have won both of his starts, though.

"This is my second outing," Doubront said. "I'm gaining confidence in every outing, and I'm learning from that. The next outing is going to be different. Everybody knows. That's a big thing about being a starter."

Doubront will be making his first-ever start against the Yankees, but he has faced them four times out of the bullpen and has pitched to a 3.86 ERA without getting a decision.

New York, meanwhile, will rely on righty Freddy Garcia, who is 0-1 with a 6.97 ERA. Garcia was roughed up by the Minnesota Twins on Monday to the tune of five runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. He threw 30 pitches in the first inning and gave up five consecutive hits - four of which came with two outs - and two runs.

"You have two outs, you've got to put it away, no matter what," Garcia said. "I don't care. You've got to put it away."

Garcia has faced the Red Sox 21 times (20 starts) and is 9-4 with a 4.45 ERA.