Yankees' Trent Grisham hears 'we want Soto' chants from fans, responds with clutch home run

New York Yankees fans were really hoping for Juan Soto to step into the batter’s box for Trent Grisham on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Grisham heard the Yankees faithful loud and clear as he stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning with one out. New York trailed 3-2 at that point but had two runners on base. Soto suffered a forearm injury earlier in the week and was in the dugout trying to hide his face.

Grisham then launched a Tyler Glasnow pitch deep to right field for a home run. It gave the Yankees the lead and eventually a 6-4 victory to avoid the sweep.

"I was just happy that I was able to stay present in the moment and worry about myself and putting a good swing on one," Grisham told reporters after the game.

Aaron Judge, who had a solo home run in the game, was irked by the changes.

"I wasn’t too happy with it, but I think he made a good point, got his point across there with that homer," Judge said.

Judge has 24 home runs, which leads the majors.

The Yankees acquired Grisham along with Soto in a trade with the San Diego Padres in December. He’s hitting .100 with a .538 OPS and three home runs this season.

New York improved to 46-21 on the season and is in the lead in the American League East. The Dodgers dropped to 41-26 but maintain an eight-game lead in the National League West.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.