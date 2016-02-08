Yankees teammate says A-Rod would make a great manager

Despite the recent scandals, injuries, suspensions and other controversies continuously surrounding him, Alex Rodriguez has always seemed most comfortable when on the baseball field, playing the game that put him on the map.

Rodriguez is signed with the Yankees through 2017, and the relationship between him and the New York ball club has seen it's share of ups and downs over the years. So whether or not the 40-year-old continues to even play in the Bronx -- or elsewhere -- remains to be seen.

But when A-Rod's playing days do actually come to an end, Yankees reliever Andrew Miller thinks his teammate could stick around in baseball, and make it as a manger.

"I've been blown away by Alex Rodriguez," Miller recently told FanGraphs. "Does he have any desire to manage in the major leagues? He's made something like $400 million in his career, so maybe not. But the way he sees the game has blown me away. You hear our hitters talk about his insights, whether it's pitch sequencing or lineup matters. Whatever it may be, Alex has a really advanced grasp."

Amid all the criticisms Rodriguez has faced over the years, none have been about his dedication and knowledge of baseball; they remain among the best in the league. During the 2015 postseason, A-Rod showcased his baseball knowledge on FOX Sports' postseason broadcasts, giving viewers another perspective of the slugger who sits just 27 home runs shy of tying Babe Ruth on the all-time home run list.

While Miller is right about Rodriguez not needing the money with his salary over the years, a return to the game as a manager would purely be out of a desire to remain in the sport.

If being on a MLB coaching staff isn't in the books, the door is surely open for Rodriguez's future as a sports broadcaster.