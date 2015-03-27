Yankees take another one from Toronto

Casey McGehee collected two hits, including a three-run home run, to pace New York to a 5-2 decision over Toronto in the second test of a three-game set.

Jayson Nix and Derek Jeter drove in a run each for the Yankees, who have taken two in a row in this series and four straight overall.

Ivan Nova (11-6) worked 7 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and two runs while fanning 10 to snap a five-start winless streak. Rafael Soriano turned in a scoreless ninth for his 28th save.

The news wasn't all good, as, following the game, Yankees manager Joe Girardi announced that CC Sabathia was headed for the 15-day disabled list due to soreness in his left elbow which persisted through his last start, on Wednesday, at Detroit. Sabathia was scheduled to take the mound on Monday at home against Texas.

"We'd been talking about it all day, just trying to decide what we were gonna do. Our concern is it didn't go away," Girardi said. "As far as concern, it's pretty low. We decided that we were going to DL him. He wants to pitch on Monday and I'm not surprised, but we decided to try and get it cleaned up now."

Rajai Davis hit safely twice, scored twice and knocked in a run for the Blue Jays, losers of five straight and nine of 11.

Aaron Laffey (3-3) gave up seven hits and five runs, walking four over his 5 2/3-inning outing.

New York cracked the scoreboard in the fourth. Mark Teixeira singled and Andruw Jones walked with one out, and after Curtis Granderson popped out, Nix singled home Teixeira. McGehee then reached the third deck in left center for a 4-0 game.

"You feel like you want to beat your head against the wall," Laffey admitted. "I felt I pitched well for pretty much the whole game but then I had one inning just wreck the whole outing."

Toronto picked up one in the home half as Davis led off with a hit, moved up on a balk then scored on Edwin Encarnacion's single.

McGehee doubled with one down in the sixth and scored two batters later on Jeter's ground-rule double to stretch the visitors' edge to four.

The Jays' only answer was a run in the bottom of the eighth. Davis reached on a leadoff double, stole third and raced home when Encarnacion beat out a grounder to third.

Soriano clinched the win by retiring the side in order in the ninth.

Game Notes

Jeter collected two hits to boost his 2012 total to 150, tying him with Hank Aaron for most consecutive seasons with at least 150 hits, at 17 straight...McGehee's blast was his first in a Yankee uniform, and first since July 18 at Colorado for the Pirates...Toronto shortstop Yunel Escobar left in the sixth inning after being hit on the left elbow...Prior to the game, the Jays recalled infielder Mike McCoy from Triple-A Las Vegas to take the roster spot of pitcher David Carpenter, who was optioned on Friday night.