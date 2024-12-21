Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees

Yankees sign one-time MVP Paul Goldschmidt as they continue to pivot after losing Juan Soto: reports

Goldschmidt has spent the last six seasons with the Cardinals

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
The New York Yankees keep making moves.

The Yankees have signed first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year contract, according to the YES Network's Jack Curry.

Goldschmidt, 37, has spent the last six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, winning the NL MVP in 2022. 

Paul Goldschmidt reacts

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) at Yankee Stadium.  (Wendell Cruz-USA Today Sports)

Last season was a down year by Goldschmidt’s standards, as he hit just .245 with 22 home runs. 

However, over the last two months of the season, Goldschmidt hit better, batting .273 while getting on base more. 

Goldschmidt is a career .289 hitter with 362 career home runs and 1187 RBIs over his 14-year career. 

First base last year was a position where the Yankees did not get a lot of offensive production, as rookie Ben Rice and veteran Anthony Rizzo both struggled. 

Paul Goldschmidt hits

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) singles during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.  (Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images)

The Yankees first basemen in 2024 combined for an OPS (On-base plus slugging percentage) of just .619, the lowest in Major League Baseball.

The seven-time All-Star will slot into the middle of the Yankees lineup, deepening an already strong Yankees lineup despite losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets. 

Since losing Soto, the Yankees have turned to their "Plan B." The team signed starting pitcher Max Fried, acquired closer Devin Williams, acquired outfielder Cody Bellinger and signed Goldschmidt.

Paul Goldschmidt in the field

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul Goldschmidt (46) plays his position against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Oracle Park.  (Robert Edwards-Imagn Images)

Goldschmidt is not the first MVP winner the Yankees have acquired this offseason, as Bellinger won the 2019 NL MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Yankees have four MVP winners in their lineup with the addition of Goldschmidt, Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge.

Stanton won the NL MVP in 2017 with the Miami Marlins, while Judge has won the AL MVP in both 2022 and 2024. 

