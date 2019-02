The New York Yankees have added veteran Derek Lowe to their bullpen, signing the former Cleveland Indians starter on Saturday.

Lowe was designated for assignment and released recently by Cleveland after a stretch of poor starts left him with an 8-10 record and a 5.52 ERA -- the worst since his rookie year in 1997.

He is reportedly scheduled to join the team on Monday when the team starts a four-game series against Texas at Yankee Stadium.