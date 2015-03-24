Yankees ship Prado to Marlins for Eovaldi

Bronx, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - The New York Yankees have acquired pitcher Nathan Eovaldi from Miami as part of a five-player trade that will send veteran infielder Martin Prado to the Marlins.

First baseman/outfielder Garrett Jones and minor league pitcher Domingo German will also go to the Yankees in the deal, with the Marlins to receive pitcher David Phelps and cash considerations from New York as well.

The move greatly changes the composition of the Yankees roster. Eovaldi's addition presumably lessens the chances of New York pursuing Max Scherzer, the top free agent pitcher left on the market, while Prado's departure opens the door for prospects Rob Refsnyder and Jose Pirela to take over at second base.

Jones, a left-handed bat with 115 home runs over the past six seasons, could be used in a platoon with the recently reinstated Alex Rodriguez at designated hitter while spelling an injury-prone Mark Teixeira at first base.

Eovaldi, who turns 25 in February, adds a durable power arm to a New York rotation in which three key members -- Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia and Ivan Nova -- missed significant time with injuries last season. The right-hander logged 199 2/3 innings over 33 starts with the Marlins in 2014, though he allowed the most hits (223) in the National League and struggled greatly in the season's second half.

In 14 starts after the All-Star break, Eovaldi went 1-10 with a 5.51 ERA and permitted hitters to bat .310.

Though the Yankees have been perceived as a front-runner for Scherzer, who is reportedly seeking a $200 million contract, general manager Brian Cashman and team president Randy Levine have both publicly stated in recent days that the club does not intend to sign the 2013 AL Cy Young winner.

Prado provides a still-young Miami roster with a solid veteran presence who will likely play third base in his return to the National League, with Casey McGehee shifting to first to replace Jones.

A .291 career hitter over nine seasons in the majors, Prado batted .316 with seven homers in 37 games with the Yankees after being obtained from Arizona at the July 31 trade deadline. The versatile 31-year-old previously hit over .300 four times in a five-year span with the Atlanta Braves from 2008-12.

Phelps was shuttled between the rotation and the bullpen during his three-year stint with the Yankees, with the right-hander compiling a 15-14 record with a 4.21 ERA in 87 appearances (40 starts) over that span.

Jones batted .246 with 15 homers and 53 RBI in 146 games last season, his first with the Marlins after spending the previous five with Pittsburgh. The 33-year-old belted a career-best 27 homers with 86 RBI for the Pirates in 2012.

German, 22, was rated as the No. 8 overall prospect in the Marlins' system by MLB.com. The Dominican native posted a 9-3 record with a 2.48 ERA in 25 starts for Greensboro of the Low Class-A South Atlantic League in 2014.