Yankees starter Michael Pineda will miss the rest of the season because of a tear in the labrum of his right shoulder.

The Yankees say the right-hander will have arthroscopic surgery next Tuesday in New York and be out for about a year.

Pineda hasn't appeared in a game for the Yankees this season after being traded from Seattle in January. He has been out since he had discomfort in the shoulder during a spring training start on March 30.