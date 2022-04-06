Yankees-Red Sox opening day game postponed due to rain

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Opening day for the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox was delayed on Wednesday.

Inclement weather in the northeast pushed the teams’ first game of the season to Friday afternoon at 1:05 ET, the organization announced.

New York is looking to get back to the World Series with a loaded roster behind Aaron Judge in the batting order and Gerrit Cole on the pitching staff. The Yankees finished with a 92-70 record and second in the American League East in 2021. The team lost in the wild card round against the Red Sox.

The Yankees have made the playoffs five consecutive times but haven’t reached the World Series since the 2009 season when they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies for championship No. 27.

CARLOS BELTRAN ADMITS ASTROS CHEATED: 'WE WERE WRONG'

Boston was also 92-70 last season and finished just behind New York in the division before beating them in the wild card game. The Red Sox made it as far as the American League Championship Series before losing to the Houston Astros in six games.

Last season was the first time Boston had made the playoffs since 2018. The team won its ninth World Series title that season.

The Red Sox are reloaded again with Rafael Devers and the newly signed Trevor Story leading the charge on offense and Nathan Eovdali on the mound.