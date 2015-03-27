Yankees' Pettitte suffers left ankle fracture

New York Yankees pitcher Andy Pettitte exited Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Indians with a left ankle fracture.

The team said he's expected to miss at least six weeks. He will be placed on crutches and into a boot.

The news comes just hours after CC Sabathia was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

Casey Kotchman led off the top of the fifth with a one-hopper that hit off Pettitte's left ankle.

The training staff and manager Joe Girardi rushed to the mound to check on the status of Pettitte, who was showing signs of pain. The veteran pitcher made one pitch to the next batter, but Girardi decided to take him out of the game.

"I saw him throw a couple pitches and he said 'I'm okay, let me try it' and I said okay," Girardi said. "But I saw him throw the one pitch, and when he had to put a little more intensity into it, he kind of hobbled. That made me take him out."

Pettitte is 3-3 with a 3.22 ERA in nine starts this season.