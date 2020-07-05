Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka took 112-mph line drive to the head, teammate says

The line drive that struck New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka in the head off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton on Saturday flew toward the mound at 112 mph, James Paxton said.

Paxton, Tanaka’s teammate, gave reporters the tidbit of information Sunday, according to MLB.com.

Tanaka took the line drive to the right side of his head during a simulated game at Yankee Stadium and fell to the mound in pain. Crews rushed him to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. The Yankees later said the veteran pitcher was “alert, responsive and walking under his own power.”

Tanaka also tweeted an update about his status.

“I appreciate all the support. I feel it a bit right now, but I’m all good. Going to try to get back on the mound ASAP! Thanks again for all the encouraging words!” he wrote.

Jordan Montgomery, who was due to pitch after Tanaka, told reporters he requested an L-screen to protect him immediately after the incident, The New York Post reported.

Manager Aaron Boone commented on the incident afterward.

“It stops you in your tracks,” Boone said. “It’s definitely a moment that gets your attention in a big-time way.”