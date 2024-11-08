Yankees make big decision on manager Aaron Boone's future

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is not going anywhere.

The team announced on Friday that they exercised their 2025 club option, bringing back Boone for an eighth season in pinstripes.

Boone, 51, will return for his eighth season after leading the Yankees to the World Series this past season for the first time since 2009.

The Yankees were 94-68 in 2024, and are 603-429 in seven seasons under Boone.

Entering the 2024 season, the Yankees decided not to pick up Boone’s option in case the team wanted to move on after the season.

One of the biggest reasons for the Yankees picking up Boone’s option was the support he has from team captain Aaron Judge.

"He’s always had our back. He’s always been there for us, always put us in the best positions day in and day out. He’s a guy that every single person in this room will run through a wall for. The culture we have here – it’s something special, and it starts with him at the top," Judge said at the end of the season via The Athletic.

"Being in this position, we wouldn’t have the players we brought in fit so well if it wasn’t for a manager like him to really bring all of us together."

Bringing back Boone for the 2025 season answers one of the many big questions surrounding the Yankees this offseason.

The Yankees have many key contributors from their AL Pennant winning team hitting free agency, none bigger than right fielder Juan Soto.

Soto is hitting free agency after a career year in which he hit .288 with 41 home runs while having 129 walks, second to only Judge.

Soto was even better during the Yankees' playoff run, hitting .327 with a .469 on-base percentage with four home runs, including the extra-innings blast against the Cleveland Guardians that sent the Yankees to the World Series.

In addition to Soto hitting free agency, second baseman Gleyber Torres, left fielder Alex Verdugo, relievers Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahnle are also free agents.

The Yankees also have to find a new starting first baseman after declining Anthony Rizzo’s team option for 2025.

Bringing Boone back could help bring Soto and other free agents to the Bronx.

