New York Yankees

Yankees legend Mariano Rivera endorses Donald Trump for president

Trump awarded Rivera the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019

New York Yankees legend Mariano Rivera expressed his belief that former President Trump could knock it out of the park if he is elected as president in November, and he endorsed him on Tuesday.

Rivera appeared on WABC radio’s "Sid & Friends" with Sid Rosenberg and said he would vote for his friend in a presumptive race against President Biden.

Marian Rivera receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Then-President Trump, right, presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Mariano Rivera in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. (Andrew Harrer/Blomberg)

"President Trump, he's my friend," the all-time Major League Baseball saves leader said. "I can't deny that. I will tell that to anyone. Before he was the president, he was my friend. Because of that, I'm going to vote for him."

Trump awarded Rivera the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019. Trump, a Yankees fan, praised Rivera as "maybe the greatest pitcher of all time."

Mariano Rivera and Donald Trump

Then-President Trump gets ready to play catch with Mariano Rivera, the MLB Hall of Fame closer from the New York Yankees, during a Major League Baseball Opening Day event at the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 23, 2020. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

"Throughout Mariano’s incredible career, he remained a humble man with a deep Christian faith. The Lord doesn’t care about wealth or fame. The Lord cares about goodness and love in our hearts," Trump said at the time.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor, and Rivera followed in the footsteps of other great athletes – Tiger Woods and Jerry West.

Rivera told Rosenberg receiving the medal was an "amazing moment."

Donald Trump plays catch

Then-President Trump plays catch with Mariano Rivera (off frame), the MLB Hall of Fame closer from the New York Yankees, during a Major League Baseball Opening Day event at the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 23, 2020. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The former Yankees closer spent his entire career in New York. He played 19 seasons, recorded 652 saves and won five World Series championships.

