Yankees leave Aroldis Chapman off ALDS roster after skipping workout: 'Stand down and just stay home'

Aroldis Chapman struggled during the regular season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The New York Yankees’ American League Division Series roster will be without Aroldis Chapman, manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.

Boone said Chapman skipped a pre-series workout and was sent back home to Miami for the upcoming ALDS series against the Cleveland Guardians. Boone said Chapman didn’t have an "acceptable excuse" for not being at the workouts, according to MLB.com.

Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees is taken out of the game by manager Aaron Boone during the Guardians game at Progressive Field on July 2, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees is taken out of the game by manager Aaron Boone during the Guardians game at Progressive Field on July 2, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

"He effectively took himself out of at least this round of consideration," Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters. "Obviously as a team we have everybody who’s part of our network here working out starting Friday and he made a decision not to show. I fined him. Obviously, I had a conversation with him. I fined him for not being here for a mandatory workout.

"Aaron Boone, post-workout, had a conversation with him. During that conversation, I wasn’t a part of that, we made the decision just to tell him to stay home, telling him just stand down and just stay home. You gotta be all in this time of year. It’s disappointing."

Chapman could still be on the postseason roster if the Yankees make it past the Guardians in their series.

Aroldis Chapman during the Baltimore Orioles game at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022, in New York.

Aroldis Chapman during the Baltimore Orioles game at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022, in New York. (Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Chapman finished the regular season with the highest ERA of his career – 4.46 in 43 appearances. He lost the closer role during the season. He struck out two batters in his last appearance against the Texas Rangers.

In his postseason career, Chapman has a 2.40 ERA in 35 games. He last appeared in the postseason in the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020.

Aroldis Chapman in action against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on July 30, 2022, in New York City.

Aroldis Chapman in action against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on July 30, 2022, in New York City. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Yankees and Guardians will start their matchup on Tuesday.

