Yankees INF Pena comes off DL

New York Yankees infielder Ramiro Pena was day disabled list on Tuesday.

Pena, who has gone just 2-for-25 at the plate in 14 games with the Yankees this season, underwent an appendectomy in mid-July and has been sidelined ever since.

The Yankees also brought up a quartet of minor leaguers from its Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in pitcher Hector Noesi, outfielder Greg Golson and pitchers Andrew Brackman and George Kontos.

To make room on the roster, the club designated pitcher Lance Pendleton for assignment. Relief pitcher Ryan Pope also accepted his assignment to Scranton/Wilkes Barre.