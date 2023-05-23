Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Yankees fans go nuts as squirrel scurries along fence

The Yankees came back to win the game

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New York Yankees fans went nuts on Tuesday as spectators trying to watch their team take on the Baltimore Orioles in a key early-season matchup were greeted by a squirrel.

The squirrel scampered across the edge of the fence in front of fans. Cameras caught fans freaking out as the squirrel zoomed along the fence and jumped down onto the field.

Aaron Judges misses the ball

Fans watch as New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reaches for a ball hit by Baltimore Orioles' Adam Frazier for a two-run double during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York fans stuck around to see their team come back and beat Baltimore in extra innings.

Aaron Judge hit the game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against Felix Bautista and Anthony Volpe delivered the game-winning sac-fly to help New York win the game 6-5. The Yankees were down 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth before starting their comeback.

Anthony Volpe celebrates

New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe, left, celebrates with teammates after hitting a sacrifice fly ball to drive in the game-winning run during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in New York. The Yankees won 6-5. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Judge’s home run was his 14th of the season. Harrison Bader hit his fifth in the fourth inning.

Cedric Mullins and Gunnar Henderson had home runs in the close loss. It marks eight for Mullins on the season and five for Henderson.

Gerrit Cole picked up his 2,000th career strikeout in the game. He struck out only two Orioles batters and allowed five runs on six hits in five innings. He is the third-fastest pitcher to reach the milestone.

Gerrit Cole throws

New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York improved to 30-20 on the year. Baltimore fell to 31-17.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.