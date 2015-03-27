Yankees exercise $15 million contract options for Cano, Granderson

The New York Yankees have exercised their $15 million contract options for second baseman Robinson Cano and outfielder Curtis Granderson for next season.

Cano hit .313 with 33 home runs and 94 RBIs this season and Granderson hit 43 homers and drove in 106 runs, but with a .232 average. The Yankees were swept in the ALCS by the Detroit Tigers, who went on to lose the World Series to San Francisco.

Both players had dreadful postseasons. In the playoffs, Cano hit .075 (3 for 40) with no home runs, including a 29 at-bat hitless streak. Granderson was 3 for 30 with 16 strikeouts.

The Yankees also exercised their $500,000 option for reliever David Aardsma, who came back from elbow ligament-replacement surgery to pitch one inning at the end of the season.