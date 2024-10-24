Expand / Collapse search
Reggie Jackson recalls Yankees-Dodgers World Series rivalry: 'We were just those nasty guys from New York'

Jackson played an integral part of some of the Yankees' World Series titles

Ryan Gaydos
Published
The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are two of the most iconic franchises in Major League Baseball, and the two will meet in the World Series starting on Friday night.

It will be the first time the two teams have met in the Fall Classic since 1981. Los Angeles won the title in six games behind the trio of Pedro Guerrero, Ron Cey and Steve Yeager. The three players shared World Series MVP honors that season.

Reggie Jackson in 1980

New York Yankees right fielder Reggie Jackson hits the ball against the Cleveland Indians at Cleveland Stadium during the 1980 season. (Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

The Yankees and Dodgers have both won World Series titles since then. However, Reggie Jackson told USA Today in an interview before the 2024 World Series he was surprised it has taken this long for the Yankees and Dodgers to meet again.

"We were just those nasty guys from New York, mean and tough," he told the outlet. "We had those pinstripes, and wearing those pinstripes, that was always a target. I remember when Mariano Rivera said to me one day, 'Reggie, I didn’t know those pinstripes were so hated.'

Reggie Jackson in 1978

New York Yankees right fielder Reggie Jackson in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 1978 World Series at Yankee Stadium. (Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports)

"That’s why this is such a great World Series. You got LA and Hollywood. You got New York and the financial center of the world. Two of the most iconic franchises in all of sports.

"They’re part of the American fabric."

It was in the 1977 Yankees-Dodgers World Series when Jackson hit three home runs in a single game. He was reborn as "Mr. October" because of that moment.

Jackson said he is pulling for the Yankees this season, even as he has a relationship with Dodgers team owner Pete O’Malley. Jackson is in the Hall of Fame as a Yankees player.

Reggie Jackson in action

New York Yankees Reggie Jackson, #44, in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the World Series. (Walter Iooss Jr. /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Game 1 is set for Friday night in Los Angeles at 8:08 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FOX.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.