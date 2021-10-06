Yankees' Gerrit Cole 'sick to my stomach' after poor performance in wild card loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees signed ace starting pitcher Gerrit Cole for one reason and one reason only — to come up big in the postseason for a team that measures their success on whether or not they win a World Series.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Tuesday, in the win-or-go-home wildcard game in a showdown against their biggest rivals, Cole came up small. Entering the game, Cole had a 1-3 record with a 7.00 ERA in four starts at Fenway Park, but the Yankees expected their ace to live up to what they paid him to do.

Cole allowed three runs on four hits and only lasted two innings in New York’s 6-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox. He gave up a two-run homer to Xander Bogaerts in the bottom of the first inning and later surrendered a solo shot to Kyle Schwarber in the third just before he was taken out.

"This is the worst feeling in the world," Cole said after the game. "All the good that maybe put us in this opportunity or the good that you did in the regular season, there’s really nothing you can do to make it feel any better."

Cole was asked by reporters how it felt losing to the Red Sox in a crucial playoff game.

WILD CARD LOSS COULD BE BOONE'S LAST GAME AS YANKEES SKIPPER

"Sick to my stomach," he responded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s contract is up and it’s unlikely that the team will keep him. Many expect New York to head in a different direction this offseason. So, after another disappointing season, it will be interesting to see how the Yankees bounce back next year.