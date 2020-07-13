Yankees' Clint Frazier vows to wear mask during at-bats

New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier said Sunday he is planning to wear a mask or a face covering each time he steps to the plate this season.

After the team’s latest intrasquad game, Frazier told reporters he hopes that he could keep everyone around him healthy and that he will set a good example for the public by wearing a mask while at-bat, according to MLB.com.

“I'm just trying to show that it's easy to do and it's the right thing to do,” Frazier said. “If it helps a little bit, it's not hard to do, so I'm going to try to do it as much as I can. Hopefully, someone sees it and maybe they do it, too.”

Three Yankees players – Aroldis Chapman, Luis Cessa and D.J. LeMahieu – have tested positive for coronavirus. Players are required to wear masks in the clubhouse but have the option of removing it during games. Frazier has been the only batter to keep the mask on during practice games.

“You know, there are two people in the [batter’s] box with me and they are close in proximity,” he said. “I'm obviously here because I want to play, but we do have stuff that's going on around us. There's a lot of people that have had this impact them in a way, and there are people in our organization that I'm trying to be respectful towards. I want to make sure that I'm not the reason why it spreads to anybody.”

Frazier hit .267 with a .806 OPS and 12 home runs in 69 games for the Yankees last season.