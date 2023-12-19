Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees

Yankees claim player named after franchise legend 1 year after he played for Red Sox

Jeter Downs played for the Red Sox in 2022

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The New York Yankees once again have a shortstop named Jeter.

Derek Jeter spent his entire Hall of Fame career in pinstripes.

Now, a player born in 1998 and named after Jeter is joining the Yankees to play shortstop. 

Derek Jeter and Jeter Dowjns

Jeter Downs, right, is named after Derek Jeter, left. (Getty Images )

Jeter Downs was a first-round pick in 2017 by the Cincinnati Reds and made his MLB debut with the Yankees' hated rival, the Boston Red Sox, in 2021. He recorded his first MLB hit against the Yanks.

In another twist, Downs shares a birthday with Jeter's longtime frenemy, Alex Rodriguez.

The Yankees claimed Downs off waivers Tuesday morning, they announced.

Jeter Downs running bases

Jeter Downs of the Washington Nationals scores a run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Nationals Park Aug. 17, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Downs was traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers with Alex Verdugo (also now a Yankee) to the Red Sox in the Mookie Betts trade. But the Sox designated Downs for assignment in 2022, and he spent last season with the Washington Nationals, who designated him last week for assignment. So, the Yankees claimed Downs.

Jeter and Downs met each other in 2020, and the Yankees icon wished him luck when he got the call to the big leagues "unless you are playing the Yankees."

Derek Jeter can now safely root for Jeter Downs.

Derek Jeter celebrating 1998 title

Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees celebrates after Game 4 of the World Series against the San Diego Padres Oct. 21, 1998, at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.  (Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Downs, 25, has hit just .182 in 20 MLB games. His lone home run came against the Bronx Bombers. Derek Jeter hit .310 during his 20-year career and has the sixth-most hits in MLB history with 3,465.

