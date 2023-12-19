Yankees claim player named after franchise legend 1 year after he played for Red Sox

The New York Yankees once again have a shortstop named Jeter.

Derek Jeter spent his entire Hall of Fame career in pinstripes.

Now, a player born in 1998 and named after Jeter is joining the Yankees to play shortstop.

Jeter Downs was a first-round pick in 2017 by the Cincinnati Reds and made his MLB debut with the Yankees' hated rival, the Boston Red Sox, in 2021. He recorded his first MLB hit against the Yanks.

In another twist, Downs shares a birthday with Jeter's longtime frenemy, Alex Rodriguez.

The Yankees claimed Downs off waivers Tuesday morning, they announced.

Downs was traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers with Alex Verdugo (also now a Yankee) to the Red Sox in the Mookie Betts trade. But the Sox designated Downs for assignment in 2022, and he spent last season with the Washington Nationals, who designated him last week for assignment. So, the Yankees claimed Downs.

Jeter and Downs met each other in 2020, and the Yankees icon wished him luck when he got the call to the big leagues "unless you are playing the Yankees."

Derek Jeter can now safely root for Jeter Downs.

Downs, 25, has hit just .182 in 20 MLB games. His lone home run came against the Bronx Bombers. Derek Jeter hit .310 during his 20-year career and has the sixth-most hits in MLB history with 3,465.

