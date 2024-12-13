Yankees acquire All-Star closer Devin Williams from Brewers after Juan Soto's departure

The New York Yankees are going big game hunting after missing out on Juan Soto.

The Yankees acquired all-star closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers, the teams announced Friday.

The Brewers are receiving starting pitcher Nestor Cortes and prospect Caleb Durbin in exchange for Williams.

Williams, 30, is a two-time All-Star and two-time Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year.

Last season, in 22 games, Williams was 1-0 with a 1.25 ERA with 14 saves in 21⅔ innings after missing the first four months of the season with a stress fracture in his back.

Williams has a 1.83 ERA in 235⅔ career innings with 68 career saves. Williams is nicknamed "The Airbender" because of a wipeout changeup that strikes out over 14 hitters per nine innings.

Williams will become the Yankees' new closer, and Luke Weaver will move back into a setup role.

Cortes will immediately join the Brewers' starting rotation. Last season, Cortes was solid with a 3.77 ERA over 174.1 innings with a 9-10 record.

Cortes sustained a flexor strain at the end of the regular season and appeared out of the bullpen during the World Series in a limited role.

The Yankees parted with Cortes due to a wealth of starting pitching the team had after signing Max Fried to the most lucrative contract given to a left-handed starting pitcher in MLB history.

Durbin is a prospect who can play all over the diamond for the Brewers — second base, shortstop, third base and center field.

The 24-year-old hit .269 with 110 stolen bases in four minor league seasons. Durbin struck out just 111 times in 1,216 minor league plate appearances.

The Yankees don’t appear to be done making moves yet and reportedly have interest in trading for outfielders Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger to replace Soto.

