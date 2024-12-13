Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees

Yankees acquire All-Star closer Devin Williams from Brewers after Juan Soto's departure

The Brewers acquired pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. and prospect Caleb Durbin

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
The New York Yankees are going big game hunting after missing out on Juan Soto.

The Yankees acquired all-star closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers, the teams announced Friday.

The Brewers are receiving starting pitcher Nestor Cortes and prospect Caleb Durbin in exchange for Williams. 

Devin Williams celebrates

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams reacts after pitching in the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field.  (Benny Sieu/Imagn Images)

Williams, 30, is a two-time All-Star and two-time Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year. 

Last season, in 22 games, Williams was 1-0 with a 1.25 ERA with 14 saves in 21⅔ innings after missing the first four months of the season with a stress fracture in his back.

Williams has a 1.83 ERA in 235⅔ career innings with 68 career saves. Williams is nicknamed "The Airbender" because of a wipeout changeup that strikes out over 14 hitters per nine innings. 

Williams will become the Yankees' new closer, and Luke Weaver will move back into a setup role. 

Devin Williams throws pitch

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park.  (Kelley L Cox/Imagn Images)

Cortes will immediately join the Brewers' starting rotation. Last season, Cortes was solid with a 3.77 ERA over 174.1 innings with a 9-10 record.

Cortes sustained a flexor strain at the end of the regular season and appeared out of the bullpen during the World Series in a limited role. 

The Yankees parted with Cortes due to a wealth of starting pitching the team had after signing Max Fried to the most lucrative contract given to a left-handed starting pitcher in MLB history

Nestor Cortes throws pitch

New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park.  (John Froschauer/Imagn Images)

Durbin is a prospect who can play all over the diamond for the Brewers — second base, shortstop, third base and center field. 

The 24-year-old hit .269 with 110 stolen bases in four minor league seasons. Durbin struck out just 111 times in 1,216 minor league plate appearances.

The Yankees don’t appear to be done making moves yet and reportedly have interest in trading for outfielders Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger to replace Soto. 

