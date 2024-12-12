Mets' Juan Soto reveals he hasn't talked to any of his former Yankees teammates since World Series loss

The New York Mets introduced their new superstar, Juan Soto, Thursday after outbidding the New York Yankees for his services.

During his introductory press conference, a reporter asked if Soto had talked to his former Yankees teammates throughout the free agency process.

"I haven’t talked to any of those guys. We talked to them through (the) playoffs, end of the playoffs. But, after that, I made this process. I haven’t talked to any of those guys," Soto said.

In his press conference after winning the AL MVP, Aaron Judge said he hadn’t spoken to Juan Soto since the end of the World Series.

"The best thing is to really give those guys space," Judge said, according to Fox Sports. "I talked to him all season, and he knows how we feel about him. And I think the most important thing is now let him do his thing with his family, pray about it, talk with people and come to the right decision for him and his family."

The bidding for the 26-year-old came down to the crosstown rivals, and the Mets won the prize of free agency.

The Mets gave Soto the most lucrative deal in professional sports history, a 15-year, $765 million contract that includes escalators that can take it over $800 million.

There is a player opt-out after the fifth season that the Mets can void by paying Soto $55 million per season for the remainder of the contract should Soto choose to opt out.

The jump to $55 million annually would be a $4 million raise from the $51 million Soto will receive annually for the first five years of the deal.

In addition to becoming the highest-paid player in baseball history, Soto will also receive a ballpark luxury suite for his family, four premium seats for home games and security for him and his family, according to the New York Post.

Last season, Soto finished third place in the AL MVP voting after having a career-best year hitting in front of Judge.

The four-time All-Star hit .288 with 41 home runs and 129 walks, second only to Judge.

During the Yankees' run to the World Series, his performances were crucial in the ALDS and ALCS, which was highlighted by his game-sealing, go-ahead extra-inning home run against the Cleveland Guardians.

Now Soto will take his talents crosstown and anchor the top of the Mets' lineup alongside Francisco Lindor and Mark Vientos.

