XFL Week 4 recap: Roughnecks' winning streak hits four, Vipers pick up first victory

The XFL neared the halfway mark of their rebooted first season over the weekend with all eight teams trying to either break away from the pack or stay within striking distance of making the playoffs.

The Houston Roughnecks managed to remain as the only undefeated team with a narrow victory over the Dallas Renegades while the Tampa Bay Vipers finally picked up their first win of the season.

The DC Defenders lost their second straight game and dropped to second place outright in the XFL East division thanks to the St. Louis BattleHawks picking up a win. Houston’s win puts the team up two games in the XFL West.

Here were the scores from Week 4 of the XFL.

GUARDIANS 17, WILDCATS 14

BATTLEHAWKS 23, DRAGONS 16

ROUGHNECKS 27, RENEGADES 20

VIPERS 25, DEFENDERS 0

Here are some of the moments you may have missed.

NO PROBLEM FOR HOUSTON: P.J. Walker led the Roughnecks to their fourth win of the season. He was 25-for-41 with 239 passing yards and two touchdowns. The defense also took apart Landry Jones. He threw four interceptions and fumbled the ball in the fourth quarter which was returned for a touchdown. The scoop and score put Houston ahead by seven points and they didn’t look back.

LUIS PEREZ’S FIRST WIN: New York’s Luis Perez made his first XFL start against the Los Angeles Wildcats and picked up the close win. Perez was 18-for-26 with 150 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Mekale McKay. New York kicker Matt McCrane hit the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter to give the Guardians the three-point lead and eventually the victory.

ST. LOUIS ROLLS: Jordan Ta’amu was great again for the BattleHawks. He was 20-for-27 with 264 passing yards and 63 rushing yards on 16 carries. He also had a touchdown pass in the win over the Dragons. The win puts St. Louis at 3-1 with sole possession of the XFL East division.

VIPERS’ FIRST WIN: It took Tampa Bay four weeks, but the Vipers finally picked up a win. They defeated the DC Defenders behind Taylor Corneilius’ 211 passing yards and one touchdown pass. Tampa Bay held Cardale Jones to just 72 passing yards in the blowout win.

Here is the Week 5 schedule.

MARCH 7: Dragons @ Roughnecks

MARCH 7: Guardians @ Renegades

MARCH 8: BattleHawks @ Defenders

MARCH 8: Vipers @ Wildcats