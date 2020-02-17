XFL Week 2 recap: Defenders, Roughnecks remain undefeated

The second week of the XFL kicked off Saturday with each of the league’s eight teams in action.

Only two teams – the DC Defenders and the Houston Roughnecks – remain undefeated after the first two weeks of the season. The Tampa Bay Vipers and the Los Angeles Wildcats remain winless after their games. Every other team is in the middle of the pack in their respective decisions.

Here were the scores from Week 2 of the XFL.

DEFENDERS 27, GUARDIANS 0

DRAGONS 17, VIPERS 9

RENEGADES 25, WILDCATS 18

ROUGHNECKS 28, BATTLEHAWKS 24

Here are some of the moments you may have missed.

DC, DEFENDED: The DC Defenders became the first team in XFL history to record a shutout when they defeated the New York Guardians, 27-0. Cardale Jones was 23-for-37 with 276 passing yards and two touchdown passes in the win. DeAndre Thompkins and Derrick Hayward had the touchdown grabs.

WILDCATS CONVERSION: The Los Angeles Wildcats became the first team to convert the three-point play. The attempt came after a Josh Johnson touchdown passes to Nelson Spruce in the fourth quarter. The team then attempted the conversion from the 10-yard line and converted to bring the Dallas Renegades’ lead to one point. Dallas still was able to score with 1:14 remaining in the game and hold off Los Angeles for the 25-18 win.

QB BATTLE: P.J. Walker and Jordan Ta’amu went back-and-forth during their matchup. The Roughnecks’ Walker threw three touchdown passes – all to Cam Phillips – in the 28-24 victory. Ta’amu also had three touchdown passes in the game – one to La’Damian Washington, one to De’Mornay Pierson-El and the other to Matt Jones.

NFL STARS TAKE IN A GAME: Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley and Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon were on the sidelines of Dignity Health Sports Park for the Wildcats’ game against the Renegades.

Here is the schedule for Week 3 of the XFL.

FEB 22: Roughnecks @ Vipers

FEB 22: Renegades @ Dragons

FEB 23: Guardians @ BattleHawks

FEB 23: Defenders @ Wildcats