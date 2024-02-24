Expand / Collapse search
Wyoming Cowboys

Wyoming swim team members killed in crash identified: 'We are heartsick'

Two others were injured in the wreck

Ryan Gaydos
Three members of the University of Wyoming swimming and diving team who were killed in a car crash in Colorado on Thursday were identified late Friday.

Charlie Clark, a 19-year-old sophomore on the men’s team, Carson Muir, an 18-year-old freshman on the women’s team, and Luke Slabber, a 21-year-old junior on the men’s team, were announced as the victims.

University of Wyoming president Ed Seidel said in a release the school suffered a "tremendous loss."

3 Wyoming crash victims

This photo combo provided by University of Wyoming shows members of the University of Wyoming swimming and diving team, from left, Luke Slabber, Charlie Clark and Carson Muir. Slabber, Clark and Muir were killed in a highway crash in northern Colorado on Thursday, February 22, 2024.  (University of Wyoming via AP)

"My thoughts and prayers are with our swimming and diving student-athletes, coaches, families and friends," Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman added. "It is difficult to lose members of our University of Wyoming family, and we mourn the loss of these student-athletes. We have counseling services available to our student-athletes and coaches in our time of need."

A GoFundMe was set up for the families of the victims.

Two other members of the swimming and diving team were injured. They are believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"We are heartsick at the news of this terrible tragedy for our university, our state, our student-athlete community, and most importantly, the families and friends of these young people," Seidel said. "Words are insufficient to express our sadness."

The single-vehicle crash occurred just about 10 miles south of the Wyoming-Colorado border on U.S. 287 between Laramie, Wyoming, and Fort Collins, Colorado. 

Photos from FOX 31 Denver showed the mangled vehicle.

Mangled vehicle

A tow truck takes away the mangled vehicle. (FOX 31 Denver)

Car crash wreckage

Photo shows the SUV laying in an embankment. (FOX 31 Denver)

An SUV with five people inside swerved and went off the roadway. The vehicle rolled over multiple times, according to officials.

According to the Associated Press, at least 15 of the school's students have been killed in recent years on the perilous road.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

