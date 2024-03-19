Wyndham Clark admits he's growing impatient with PGA/LIV drama: 'Just want what's best for golf'

On June 6, the golf world was shaken, violently, by the sudden news that the PGA Tour was in discussions with the Public Investment Fund and LIV Golf to eventually join forces. But it's been nine months since the shocking news, and not many moves have been made since.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said last week that talks were "accelerating," but "it's going to take some time."

Well, time has certainly passed, as it's been close to two years since LIV Golf's first event, and golfers are growing tired.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wyndham Clark, one of the hottest golfers on the planet – in any league - is joining the party for the majority of PGA players, including Rory McIlroy in his latest about face.

"Yeah – at this point, I just want what’s best for golf," he told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

"I’ve been really more focused on just doing the stuff I can in my career and focusing on my stuff. If I’m one of the top players in the world, I’m going to have a place to play regardless. Ultimately, I just want what’s best for golf. Unfortunately, golf isn’t in the greatest spot right now with LIV and the PGA Tour. I guess time will tell, and we’ll see what happens."

Scottie Scheffler, the man who has held off Clark in back-to-back weekends for two straight victories, recently placed blame on those who defected.

"If the fans are upset, then look at the guys that left," he told reporters last week before defending his Players title. "We had a tour, we were all together and the people that left are no longer here. At the end of the day, that's where the splintering comes from.

"As far as our tour goes, like I said, we're doing our best to create the best product for the fans, and that's really where we're at."

Monahan and Tiger Woods met with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan in the Bahamas on Monday in a "constructive" meeting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As we continue these discussions with the PIF, we will keep you updated as much as possible, but please understand that we need to maintain our position of not conducting negotiations in public. To that end, we will provide no further comments to the media at this time," Monahan wrote in his letter to the players.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.