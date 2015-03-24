WR Anquan Boldin says on Twitter that he'll be back with San Francisco 49ers next season

Wide receiver Anquan Boldin says he will be back with the San Francisco 49ers next season.

Boldin wrote on his Twitter page Monday that he's "returning to San Francisco." The post was accompanied by a photo of him running through the tunnel at Candlestick Park in a 49ers jersey.

A spokesman for the 49ers said the team had no immediate comment.

Boldin led San Francisco with 85 catches for 1,179 yards and seven touchdowns last season and was set to become a free agent. He was traded from Baltimore to the 49ers in the offseason after helping the Ravens win the Super Bowl.