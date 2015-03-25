Wozniacki reaches Luxembourg semis; Stephens bows out

Luxembourg City, Luxembourg (SportsNetwork.com) - Former world No. 1 star Caroline Wozniacki was among the quarterfinal winners Friday at the Luxembourg Open tennis event.

The top-seeded Wozniacki defeated eighth-seeded Serb Bojana Jovanovski by a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 margin on the indoor hardcourts at Kockelscheuer Sport Centre.

The 2008 Luxembourg runner-up Wozniacki will meet third-seeded Sabine Lisicki in the semifinals. Lisicki, who was a Luxembourg finalist back in 2009, outlasted Italian Karin Knapp by a 7-5, 4-6, 6-0 score.

Also on Friday, Swiss Stefanie Voegele upset second-seeded American Sloane Stephens 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 and German Annika Beck snuck past Polish qualifier Katarzyna Piter 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-5).

Voegele and Beck will do battle in the semifinals.

The 2013 Luxembourg champion will take home $44,000.